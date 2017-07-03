Police fatally shoot suspect after he shoots officer

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Virginia fatally shot a man after he shot and wounded an officer, authorities said Monday.

The shootings happened about 11:15 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon, Norfolk Police said in a statement.

When the officers arrived, they were told that a man was inside a nearby house with a gun, the statement said. When the officers tried to make contact with the man, he shot one of them, police said. Other officers on scene returned fire, striking the suspect, who died on the scene despite receiving first aid.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is customary, and Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect or any additional details, but people in the area said he'd been sleeping on the street for three days before the incident.

Angie Graupmann, 52, said Monday that a man who she believes is the same person approached her in her front yard, and told her that the police were after him. His wife, he said, had called a hit man.

"I thought he was crazy — that he was on drugs," she said. "He was really scary."

Carissa Amador, 29, said several police cars showed up in the neighbourhood Sunday night, and officers went into the street with shields and guns.