Singapore PM says in Parliament his family feud is baseless

Singapore's prime minister has addressed his escalating family feud in a speech in Parliament, saying his siblings' accusations that he had misused government power were "entirely baseless."

But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday he would not sue his siblings.

The family dispute has been a rare political dustup in the Asian city-state led by Lee and his father since its independence in 1965. Public accusations against Singaporean leaders are extremely rare and both Lee and his father have won defamation lawsuits against their political opponents.