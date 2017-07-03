The Latest: 16 migrants detained near Romania-Hungary border

PARIS — The Latest on Europe's migration crisis (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Romanian border police say they have detained 16 migrants from Iraq and Syria who told authorities they wanted to reach the visa-free Schengen travel zone.

Police said in statement Monday that they found the migrants some 200 metres (200 yards) from the border with Hungary on Sunday.

The statement said there were six women, three men and seven children, the youngest 2 years old. They had already asked for political asylum in Romania.

They told police they were trying to reach the Schengen country, of which Hungary is a member, but Romania isn't.

They are being investigated on suspicion of trying to illegally cross the border.

___

12:45 p.m.

Authorities in Italy are investigating an attack on an empty hotel designated to host migrants, near the northern city of Brescia.

No one was injured when two incendiary devices were hurled Sunday at the Hotel Eureka, which sustained scant damage. It has been vacant for years.

Vobarno town Mayor Giuseppe Lancini said interior ministry officials told him last week the hotel would host 35 asylum-seekers. He said he briefed the residents, who number about 400, of a hamlet near the hotel and that the local population opposed the decision.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre -left government has stepped up pressure on fellow EU nations to convince them to take in some of the hundreds of thousands of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean and brought to Italy in recent years.

___

10:50 a.m.

France, Germany and the EU's migration chief have pledged more money for Libya's coast guard and increased efforts to help Italy cope with a surge of migrant arrivals from Africa.

The French Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday that it also will work on a "code of conduct" for aid groups working in the Mediterranean.

The EU migration commissioner and German, French and Italian interior ministers held a crisis meeting Sunday night after Italy pleaded for European help. Some 10,000 migrants were rescued from the sea in recent days.