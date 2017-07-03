The Latest: 2 positive credit agency notices for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Latest on a legislative session on Illinois' budget as the state enters a third straight year without a spending plan (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Another bond house has chimed in with a positive note on Illinois' financial outlook.

S&P Global Ratings issued a notice Monday that a House vote to raise $5 billion through an income-tax increase "represents a meaningful step toward the enactment of a comprehensive budget."

Illinois has been without a budget for two years. It has a $6.2 billion deficit and backlogged bills total $14.7 billion. The major credit agencies had warned of a downgrade to "junk" status without swift action.

S&P cautioned that even with a budget "it's likely that Illinois' finances would remain strained and vulnerable to unanticipated economic stresses."

Fitch Ratings issued a similar notice Monday morning, a day after the House vote. But the measure's fate remains unclear in the Senate, which is poised to take up the measure Monday.

___

12:15 p.m.

Despite warnings of another downgrade to Illinois' already worst-in-the-nation credit rating, one agency is citing "concrete progress" toward a budget impasse resolution after a flurry of weekend activity.

Fitch Ratings issued a statement Monday noting the steps legislators have taken, including a Sunday House vote to raise the income tax rate by 32 per cent . It did not change the state's rating, saying it will continue to "monitor the developments." The Senate is poised to take up the measure Monday.

Illinois has entered a third straight fiscal year without a budget and its credit rating is one notch above "junk" status. The state is also carrying a $6.2 billion annual deficit and $14.7 billion in overdue bills.

Illinois lawmakers have been meeting at the Capitol for the last two weeks in an effort to end the gridlock between the Democrat-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

___

6:30 a.m.

Illinois lawmakers are back to work after a dramatic vote in the House to increase income taxes by 32 per cent .

Attention turns Monday to the Senate, where lawmakers will consider the budget measures approved by the House a day earlier. The tax legislation increases the personal income tax rate from 3.75 per cent to just under 5 per cent . Corporations would pay 7 per cent instead of 5.25 per cent .

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner already promised to veto it.

Also moving to the Senate is a $36 billion spending plan the House OK'd Sunday. It's about $1 billion less than the spending outline the Senate passed in May.