The Latest: California man pleads not guilty to killing son

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — The Latest on a Southern California man accused of murdering his 5-year-old son (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he murdered his 5-year-old son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. entered the plea Monday in the Alhambra branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Judge Cathryn Brougham set bail at $10 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 16.

Authorities say homicide detectives discovered the remains of little Aramazd Andressian Jr. near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on June 30. The boy had been missing for more than two months.

The father was returned to Los Angeles County last week after his arrest in Las Vegas.

___

Rodriguez, who met with Andressian for the first time over the weekend in jail, says he will ask a judge Monday to continue the case for 30 days in order to prepare a defence .