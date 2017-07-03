The Latest: State police: Driver killed in bus crash on I-10

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. — The Latest on a fatal bus crash in western Arizona (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Authorities say a bus driver was killed and four passengers were injured in a rollover wreck on westbound Interstate 10 in far western Arizona.

State Trooper Kameron Lee says the bus appeared to a tour bus and was carrying a total of 14 people but that detailed information on the bus and its trip weren't immediately available.

The wreck occurred early Monday morning about 10 miles from the Arizona-California line.

Lee says details on the four passengers' injuries were immediately available but that initial reports didn't indicate the injuries were life-threatening.

Cause of the wreck is under investigation but Lee says initial reports indicate it only involved the bus.

The state Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 has reopened after being closed for over an hour.

6:20 a.m.

Authorities say at least one person has been killed in a bus crash on westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona.

State Trooper Kameron Lee says it's not immediately known what type of bus was involved in the crash that occurred early Monday morning about 10 miles from the Arizona-California line.

Lee says it's also known how many were on board the bus and how many were injured.

According to Lee, initial reports from scene indicated "multiple" people were killed but that a Department of Public Safety dispatcher subsequently was told there was one fatality.