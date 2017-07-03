News / World

Trump offers help to a terminally ill British baby

This is an undated hand out photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of a terminally-ill baby boy lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is offering help to a terminally ill British baby.

Trump tweeted Monday that "if we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so."

The White House did not immediately answer questions about what Trump meant by help.

Charlie Gard suffers from a rare genetic condition and is unable to breathe unaided. Last week, his parents lost a legal battle to take him to the U.S. for trial therapy.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for Gard's parents to be allowed to do everything possible to treat their child.

