Turkey: Greek coast guards fire on Turkish vessel in Aegean

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says the country dispatched three boats to the Aegean Sea after Greek coast guards fired on a Turkish freighter ship near the Greek island of Rhodes.

The freighter's captain told Turkish media on Monday that the Greek coast guards approached his vessel, the ACT, in international waters, demanded that it sail to a port in Rhodes and fired on it when he refused. He said there were 16 bullet holes but the vessel was not in danger of sinking.

The Greek Coast Guard said it tried to stop the vessel following reports that it was carrying narcotics. It said the ship was in Greek waters.