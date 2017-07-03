UN envoy for Macedonia seeks to restart stalled talks

SKOPJE, Macedonia — The United Nations' special envoy for Macedonia says he is "encouraged" by the stance of the country's new government toward resolving its long-running dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name.

Matthew Nimetz met in Skopje with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov Monday in a bid to restart talks stalled for three years, and said he detected a "positive atmosphere." However, he said more work is needed, and urged both sides to "think very seriously about their positions and listen carefully to the other side."