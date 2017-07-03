Wounded San Antonio police officer listed in fair condition

SAN ANTONIO — Hospital officials list a San Antonio officer in fair condition as he recovers from wounds received in a gunbattle with a suspect that fatally wounded the officer's partner.

A spokesman at San Antonio Military Medical Center offered the update Monday on Officer Julio Cavazos. Police officials say Cavazos faces a long recovery.

Investigators say Cavazos was shot Thursday as he and Officer Miguel Moreno stepped out of their patrol car to question a man about a vehicle break-in.