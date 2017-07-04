1 dead after shootout at Tulsa fireworks stand

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a shootout at a fireworks stand on the Fourth of July.

The sheriff's office says the shootout happened after "two young males" tried to rob the fireworks stand Tuesday in west Tulsa. Deputy Justin Green says both the suspects and the owners of the fireworks stand had guns, and shots were exchanged before the suspects drove off in a truck.

Green says that moments later, a 911 caller reported seeing a man slumped over in a green truck not far from the fireworks stand. Green says deputies found a young man — who's believed to be one of the robbery suspects — dead from a gunshot wound.