13 fishermen, boat, missing off Nicaragua's Atlantic coast

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — A lobster boat with 13 fishermen aboard has been reported missing and overdue off Nicaragua's Caribbean coast.

The boat "Miss Johana Betsey" was last heard from on June 29.

Nicaragua Vice-President Rosario Murillo said Tuesday that searchers were concentrating on an area around 12 nautical miles from Little Corn Island, near the port of Bluefields.

Murillo said naval and military forces were involved in the search.