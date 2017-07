Afghan official: US drone strike kills 4 IS militants

KABUL — An Afghan official says a U.S. drone strike has killed four Islamic State militants, including a senior commander.

Waheedullah Kalimzai, the governor of the eastern Kunar province, said the strike on Monday killed Hazrat Gul and three other fighters in a mountainous area controlled by the militants. He said authorities learned of the deaths from intelligence reports.

An Islamic State affiliate drawn largely from disgruntled former Taliban fighters operates in eastern Afghanistan, where it has clashed with Afghan forces as well as the more established Taliban.