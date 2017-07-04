AU sends delegation to Eritrea amid Djibouti border tensions

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The African Union says it will send a delegation to Eritrea as tensions grow between that country and neighbouring Djibouti after the abrupt withdrawal of Qatar peacekeeping troops from a disputed border area.

AU chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday called for calm and said he already sent a delegation to Djibouti, which has accused Eritrean troops of quickly occupying the disputed Dumeira mountain area.

Qatar mediated a territorial dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea and its peacekeepers were deployed after a 2010 cease-fire deal, but the Gulf nation is now caught up in its own diplomatic clash with other Arab countries.