Brazil lawmaker tapped to lead proceedings against president

SAO PAULO — Brazilian lawmakers have picked a colleague who distanced himself from embattled President Michel Temer to launch congressional proceedings that could lead to his suspension from office.

Deputy Sergio Zveiter was chosen Tuesday as rapporteur for the commission that will analyze the formal corruption accusation against Temer. He will prepare a report for consideration by the 66-member commission in the next few weeks.

If two-thirds of the full lower house votes against Temer, he would be suspended pending a trial in the Supreme Court.

Zveiter belongs to Temer's centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement Party but has drifted away from the president amid the mounting scandal over alleged graft. Temer denies wrongdoing.