Despite big offers, little has changed for baby Charlie Gard
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — The president of the United States has offered to help. The pope is willing to have the Vatican hospital take him in. Some 1.3 million pounds ($1.68 million) have been raised to help him leave Britain for treatment.
But little has changed Tuesday for Charlie Gard, a terminally-ill British infant suffering from a rare genetic disease that has left him severely brain damaged.
The child is at the
Parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates are spending time with their son before his life-support is turned off.