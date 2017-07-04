Despite big offers, little has changed for baby Charlie Gard

LONDON — The president of the United States has offered to help. The pope is willing to have the Vatican hospital take him in. Some 1.3 million pounds ($1.68 million) have been raised to help him leave Britain for treatment.

But little has changed Tuesday for Charlie Gard, a terminally-ill British infant suffering from a rare genetic disease that has left him severely brain damaged.

The child is at the centre of a global crusade to have him treated in the United States with a trial therapy. Hospital specialists have said the experimental therapy won't help. Three British courts have ruled it's in Charlie's best interests to be allowed to die with dignity.