EU chief to leader of parliament: "You are ridiculous"

BRUSSELS — The head of the European Union's Commission called the president of the legislature "ridiculous" during a spat over the meagre attendance at Tuesday's plenary session.

After EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker thanked the few dozens of the 700-plus legislators in the huge atrium for showing up, he insisted that "parliament is not serious" for having such poor attendance.

EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani chided Juncker and asked for "a more respectful attitude." Tajani added: "The Commission does not control the parliament. It is the parliament that should be controlling the Commission."

To which Juncker retorted : "There are only a few members in the parliament to control the Commission. You are ridiculous."