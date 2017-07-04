Funeral for slain San Antonio police officer set for Friday

San Antonio police that the funeral service for the 32-year-old officer who was killed in a shootout with a suspect will take place Friday.

Officer Miguel Moreno was shot in the head as he stepped out of his patrol car on Thursday to question a man about a vehicle break-in. Moreno died the next day. During the shootout, Moreno's partner was injured and the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Friday, a funeral procession of emergency vehicles will go to Community Bible Church in San Antonio, where a service will be held. A private burial will follow. The night before, a viewing followed by a service will be held at a funeral home.