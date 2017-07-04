Israel's Labor Party votes for next leader, opposition chief
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — Israel's Labor Party is voting for its next chairman, who will become the country's opposition leader to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Polls opened Tuesday for the party's 52,000 members. Current opposition chief Isaac Herzog is running for re-election against six challengers. Results are expected late Tuesday.
If none of the candidates gets 40
The next national election is scheduled for late 2019. Labor currently polls as Israel's fourth or fifth-largest party.