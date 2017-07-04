Kremlin: Putin-Trump meeting to be Friday in Germany

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin's first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump will take place Friday in Germany.

Russian news agencies say Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Tuesday that the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit being held in Hamburg. He wouldn't give any further details.

Ushakov has previously said the two would likely discuss the fight against terrorism, the war in Syria and the crisis in Ukraine.