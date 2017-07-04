London prisoner's accidental release sparks police search

LONDON — Police in London are looking for an "extremely dangerous" prisoner who was accidentally released months into a nine-year sentence.

A clerical error led to the early release of 25-year-old Ralston Dodd, who was jailed in November after repeatedly stabbing a man following an argument in north London. Dodd fled the Sept. 18 attack, leaving his victim struggling to survive and sending police on an extensive manhunt.

His victim, who made a full recovery despite serious wounds, reportedly saw Dodd in a car following the release.