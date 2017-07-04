Mob in western Myanmar kills Rohingya despite police guards

YANGON, Myanmar — A mob in Myanmar's western Rakhine State has killed a member of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority who had been on a police-guarded trip from the displacement camp where he lives to the city that many Rohingya were forced to flee five years ago.

The dead man was one of seven given a ride Tuesday by police to the dock area of Sittwe, the Rakhine capital, to purchase some boats. The Rohingya are normally confined to the camp, and police provide rides in a closed truck to both restrict and protect them.