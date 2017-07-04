Palestinian president forces Gaza workers into retirement

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed more than 6,000 of his employees in the Gaza Strip, in a new move aimed at pressuring the territory's Hamas rulers.

Government spokesman Yousif al-Mahmoud said on Tuesday that the employees — working in health, education and other public sectors — were being sent into early retirement.

He says the step could be reversed if Hamas hands over power to Abbas' government.

Hamas seized control of Gaza from Abbas' forces a decade ago, and repeated attempts at reconciliation have failed.