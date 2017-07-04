News / World

Progress elusive in neighbourhood rocked by police shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. — A deadly police shooting in Louisiana's capital last summer cast a spotlight on the city's history of racial divisions and disparities.

A year later, many residents and business owners who live and work near the scene of Alton Sterling's shooting remain frustrated by the lack of progress in the poverty-stricken Baton Rouge neighbourhood .

Abdullah Muflahi owns the convenience store where a white police officer shot and killed the 37-year-old black man in the parking lot last July. Muflahi says the predominantly black neighbourhood in north Baton Rouge remains "overlooked" by city officials.

The 29-year-old store owner also senses that the community's distrust of police has grown since the shooting despite efforts to improve the department's relationship with residents.

