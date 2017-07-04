Report: Burundi's government purging Tutsi army officers

BUJUMBURA, Burundi — A human rights group is accusing Burundi's ruling party of purging ethnic Tutsi army officers in a campaign of repression.

A new report by the International Federation for Human Rights and Burundi-based partners says hundreds of Tutsi soldiers in the national army have been murdered, disappeared or detained or have deserted.

It says authorities designate the Tutsi, one of Burundi's ethnic minorities, as responsible for the instability in the East African nation.

Burundi's government is denouncing the report, saying the local groups that helped produce it are not officially recognized.

The government has previously denied a campaign of repression and harassment of Tutsi army officers.