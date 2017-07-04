Romania president backs anti-graft prosecutor amid criticism

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's president has backed the chief anti-corruption prosecutor after critics sought to get her fired amid a growing scandal over the country's anti-graft drive.

President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday there was no reason to suspend Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi. "I am very happy with the anti-corruption directorate," Iohannis said.

Kovesi has earned many enemies among Romania's elite who have been targeted by the anti-corruption fight.

The latest criticism came after she fired a prosecutor on the grounds that he was acquainted with someone he was investigating and dismissed another who allegedly failed to inform her boss about a complaint filed.

Critics said the dismissals reflected badly on her activity as chief anti-corruption prosecutor, a position she has held since 2013.

A television station also broadcast a tape where Kovesi allegedly called for an unnamed prime minister to be prosecuted. She denied wrongdoing and the anti-corruption agency said the tape was "distorted."