Trudeau: Trump, Brexit mean new chances for Canada, Ireland

LONDON — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country and Ireland should seize the opportunity to be open and progressive as their big neighbours , the U.S. and Britain, turn inward.

Trudeau says Canada and Ireland should present themselves as "open to the world in a positive, progressive way" at a time when "our significant allies and trading partners ...are turning inward, or at least turning in a different direction."

Trudeau spoke Tuesday after meeting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin. Both leaders face tricky times with their neighbours — the U.S. under President Donald Trump and the U.K. as it leaves the European Union.