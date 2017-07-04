Turkish party takes contested referendum to European court

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's main opposition party is filing a petition to the European Court of Human Rights challenging Turkey's April referendum that increases the powers of the president.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, signed the petition on Tuesday before he continued on his 425-kilometre (265-mile) "March for Justice" — a walk from Ankara to Istanbul protesting the jailing of a party lawmaker and other alleged injustices. The march, now on its 20th day, ends Friday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" camp won the referendum with a thin margin.