Vietnam's capital to ban motorbikes in metro areas by 2030

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam's capital will ban motorbikes in metropolitan districts by 2030 to ease traffic congestion and pollution.

Hanoi's People's Committee said on its website the measure was part of a resolution passed by legislators Tuesday that also calls for improved public transport services.

The city with 7.5 million people has more than 5 million motorbikes and 500,000 cars, with both modes of transportation growing fast over the past five years.

Hanoi has 10 metropolitan districts and 19 suburban districts.