2nd pack of grey wolves spotted in Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO — A female
The
Biologists began surveying the Lassen National Forest area in May after they found evidence of wolf presence.
On June 30, they captured the 75-pound female
A day later, Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists returned to the area for a follow-up check on the female and found that a nearby trail camera operated by the United States Forest Service had captured photos of the mother and pups. The
While most of the pack's known activity to date has been in western Lassen County, which is near the eastern state line, some tracks have also been confirmed in Plumas County, officials said.
These wolves, named the Lassen Pack by the U.S. Forest Service employee who first detected their location, are the second pack of
The first confirmed breeding pair in California produced five pups in Siskiyou County in 2015. The family of seven
State officials in 2014 granted the wolf protections under the state's endangered species act, despite opposition from hunting and livestock groups who fear the predator will kill deer and valuable cattle. Under California's protections,
They are also listed as endangered by the federal government.
