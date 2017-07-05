4 detained in Belgium, 1 in France after anti-terror raids
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — Authorities have detained four people for questioning following a half dozen anti-terror raids in Brussels as part of an investigation that was not link to past extremist attacks in Paris and Brussels.
The federal prosecutor's office said that "various weapons were found" in one of the raids.
At the same time, on the outskirts of Lille in northern France, 100
Belgium and France are both on high alert since extremist attacks have hit Paris and Brussels over the past few years.
Belgian media said the raids
Most Popular
-
Ex-beauty queen who sued dozens no longer welcome in court: Judge
-
Scientists urge Canada to limit underwater noise to save B.C. killer whales
-
'You can’t coach size and speed': Meet the promising young GTA football player who's too big to fail
-