Austria: Muslim kindergarten study reviewed for text changes

VIENNA — The University of Vienna is reviewing a study on Muslim kindergartens for text changes allegedly made by officials of an Austrian government ministry so the findings would be more negative.

The study was commissioned by Austria's foreign and integration minister, Sebastian Kurz, whose centrist People's Party is favoured to win an October election.

The university decided to act after media reported the alleged text manipulations by staff reporting to Kurz.

Kurz has suggested that many Muslim kindergartens in Vienna oppose integrating children. Author Ednan Aslan denies any manipulation, as does Kurz, and Chancellor Christian Kern, a Social Democrat, said Wednesday he does not think Kurz personally was involved in any alterations.