Austrian: No immediate control plans at Brenner Pass border
VIENNA — Austria's chancellor says there are no immediate plans to impose border controls at his country's most important crossing with Italy, as he seeks to reduce fears of such a move.
Chancellor Christian Kern spoke Wednesday, a day after Italy's foreign ministry summoned Austria's ambassador. That was after
But Kern says that there is no noticeable increase in migrant crossings into Austria over the Brenner despite the large number of arrivals by boat to Italy. He adds that Austria would not impose controls without consulting Italy and the EU.
