Canada's Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth II on Scotland visit

LONDON — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has collected an honorary doctorate and met Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to Scotland.

Trudeau visited the queen Wednesday at her Edinburgh residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Trudeau's office said the meeting was intended to " honour her importance to Canada's history and to thank her for her continued dedication to Canada."

The 91-year-old queen is Canada's head of state.

Trudeau also received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh, and praised the strong partnership between Scotland and Canada.

Trudeau, whose maternal grandfather was Scottish, said "15 per cent of Canadians have Scottish roots, so Canadians, including me, have a strong link and affinity with Scots."