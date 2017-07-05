Chinese president meeting Merkel, visiting pandas in Berlin

BERLIN — Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel — and to check in on two giant pandas his country just sent to a Berlin zoo on loan.

Xi's visit Wednesday comes ahead of both leaders' participation in the Group of 20 summit that begins Friday in Hamburg.

The leaders planned to talk over issues like trade and climate change and have lunch before heading to the zoo to see pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, who arrived June 24.