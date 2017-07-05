Colombia: Holdout rebels have freed hostage UN contractor
BOGOTA — Colombia's government says a dissident faction of leftist rebels has released a United Nations contractor who was taken captive two months ago.
The contractor for the U.N.'s drug agency was taken captive in southern Colombia in May by a dissident guerrillas faction opposed to a peace deal signed last year by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The incident cast a shadow over a visit by the U.N. Security Council that was intended to celebrate Colombia's efforts to end a half century of hostilities.