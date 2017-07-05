EU beseeches member states to back Italy, Greece on migrants
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The European Union executive is beseeching member states to step up their efforts and show goodwill in helping Italy and Greece cope with the surge in migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
EU Commission
The EU made commitments to ease the migrant pressure on Italy and Greece by having other member states take in some of the refugees who have made the dangerous Mediterranean crossing, but several countries in eastern and central Europe have shown little or no appetite for doing so.