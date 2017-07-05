For-profit college settles over alleged deception in ads
BOSTON — The DeVry University chain of for-profit colleges has agreed to a $455,000 settlement over allegations that it misled students in Massachusetts.
State Attorney General Maura Healey had accused the Illinois-based chain of using deceptive advertising claims to attract students into online programs between 2011 and 2015.
DeVry officials did not immediately comment. The company has no physical campuses in Massachusetts, but offers online courses.
In the settlement, DeVry agreed not to misrepresent employment or earnings data.
Healey's office says more than 100 of the school's Massachusetts graduates are expected to be eligible for restitution payments from the settlement.
