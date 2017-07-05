France: Europe-themed homage for Holocaust survivor Veil
PARIS — Holocaust survivors are joining France's president and European dignitaries at a special memorial ceremony for Simone Veil, who rose from the horrors of Nazi death camps to become president of the European Parliament and one of France's most revered politicians.
Best known in France for spearheading the legalization of abortion, Veil faced down sexist criticism and repeatedly broke barriers for women in politics. She died last week at age 89.
President Emmanuel Macron ordered a national ceremony with military
Veil lost her parents and brother in Nazi camps, and spoke frequently about the need to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive.