Israel, India sign series of agreements during Modi visit
JERUSALEM — Israel and India have signed a series of agreements to
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday the
The agreements are the centerpiece of Modi's three-day visit to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations and strengthen his country's already close ties with the Jewish state.
During the Cold War, India didn't have open relations with Israel, leaning heavily in
Modi will hold talks with Netanyahu, tech companies and the local community of Indian Jews. His schedule doesn't include any meetings with Palestinian officials.
