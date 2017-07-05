Kenya: 3 policemen killed as Islamic militants attack town
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police officials say three police officers were killed and seven others wounded as gunmen suspected to be al-Shabab militants attacked Pandaguo
Two officials, who insisted on anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the press, said Wednesday it took a seven-hour gun battle for the military and police to retake the village
Officials said about 100 militants attacked the village and burned the local police post, a primary school and a dispensary. Al-Shabab has vowed revenge for Kenya's 2011 deployment of troops to Somalia to fight the group. Al-Shabab has carried out more than 100 attacks in Kenya.