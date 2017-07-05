Man who inspired ice bucket challenge gets help with bills

BEVERLY, Mass. — The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig's disease research will have his own medical bills covered for a while.

The Salem News (http://bit.ly/2sphsB0 ) reports that Pete Frates (FRAY'-tees) and his family are being helped by a new program from the ALS Association that covers the uninsured cost of skilled home care for several ALS patients in Massachusetts each year.

Frates' parents have said his medical bills can reach $80,000 to $95,000 each month.

Frates inspired the ALS ice bucket challenge, in which people dump buckets of ice water over their heads.

The former Boston College baseball star was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2012. His family said Sunday that he was back in the hospital and resting comfortably.

