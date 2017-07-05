Mexico president meets with US Homeland Security Secretary

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president has met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in Mexico City.

President Enrique Pena Nieto's office said the two discussed fighting organized crime groups, an apparent reference to drug and gun smuggling across the border.

Pena Nieto said that effort will be carried out "with a focus on shared responsibility." Mexico wants the U.S. to reduce its demand for drugs and the supply of illegal weapons used by Mexican drug cartels.

The office said Pena Nieto welcomed the U.S. decision to maintain a program allowing migrants who arrived as children to stay in the U.S.