NY rabbi, Holocaust survivor, says tolerance isn't enough

ROME — A New York rabbi and Holocaust survivor who previously was honoured by Pope Francis says tolerance is no longer an appropriate end goal, especially after recent attacks on churches, mosques and other religious gathering places.

Arthur Schneier told diplomats in Rome on Wednesday that "tolerance" conveys the idea "I am superior, I tolerate you." He says mutual respect and understanding among religions must be the goal instead.

Schneier founded the Appeal of Conscience Foundation in 1965 to promote human rights and religious freedom worldwide. He addressed a reception in his honour hosted by the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See.