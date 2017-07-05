Police: 5 beachgoers attacked lifeguards on Independence Day
OCEAN CITY, N.J. — Authorities say five Pennsylvania men attacked lifeguards on a New Jersey shore beach on July Fourth.
Ocean City police went to the beach Tuesday afternoon following reports that several intoxicated people were causing a disturbance. Responding officers found the men assaulting lifeguards, and authorities say the men soon became aggressive with the officers.
Two of the men fled onto a nearby pier, but were soon captured by police and lifeguards. The other three men were arrested on the beach.
Police say four of the men — two from Philadelphia and two from Harrisburg — were charged with aggravated assault, while a Philadelphia man was charged with disorderly conduct. All were released pending court hearings.
