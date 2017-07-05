Rights activists call for "bloodless" Pamplona bull festival

PAMPLONA, Spain — Around one hundred semi-nude animal rights activists called Wednesday for an end to bullfights by wearing plastic horns and spreading blood-colored powder in Pamplona one day ahead the city's famed annual festival.

Bull runs throughout the narrow, cobbled streets of Pamplona, in northern Spain, are the main feature of the San Fermin festival, which runs July 6 to 14.

Some activists wrote "Stop bullfights" on their torsos in various languages in response to the "bloodless San Fermin" campaign led by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and the Spanish NGO AnimalNaturalis.