Rob Kardashian's Instagram account disappears after outburst

LOS ANGELES — Rob Kardashian says Instagram shut down his page on Wednesday following his flurry of posts attacking his former fiancée.

Kardashian brought his tirade to Twitter Wednesday, accusing fellow reality star Blac Chyna of infidelity, promiscuity and drug use.

Earlier in the day, he posted explicit photos of Chyna on Instagram. She responded on Snapchat with a claim that Kardashian had beaten her. The post has since been deleted.

Both were top trending topics worldwide on Twitter.

Neither Kardashian nor Chyna have representatives available to comment. Other attempts to reach the two reality stars were unsuccessful.

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.