Sweden: 2 suspected of photographing off-limit buildings

COPENHAGEN — Swedish police say they have arrested two men suspected of trespassing and photographing off-limit buildings and areas.

The country's security service, known by its initials SAPO, says the suspects, who were not identified, are believed of having spread the photos on social media "for a long time."

SAPO said the men were arrested Wednesday in suburban Stockholm as a result of its duties to protect "critical assets," including government offices. The agency did not identify the men or give any details about their backgrounds.