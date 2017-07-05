The Latest: Canadian man indicted in Flint airport stabbing

FLINT, Mich. — The Latest on the indictment of a Canadian man charged in the stabbing of a police officer at a Flint airport (all times local):

A Canadian man repeated the Arabic phrase "Allahu akbar" prior to being arraigned for a knife attack on a police officer at an international airport in Flint.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tRZmMu ) that Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee) repeated "God is great" in Arabic several times Wednesday in federal court in Flint.

"Allahu akbar" also was yelled when Lt. Jeff Neville was stabbed June 21 at the airport, northwest of Detroit.

Ftouhi was indicted Wednesday on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

The native of Tunisia lived in Quebec. The stabbing occurred five days after Ftouhi legally entered the U.S.

Neville has been released from a hospital and on Tuesday took part in a Flint-area Independence Day parade.

