The Latest: Police search for driver who hit 6, killed 1

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a woman who drove onto a Salt Lake City sidewalk, killing one person (all times local):

10 a.m.

Police are searching for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

Detective Robert Ungricht said Wednesday that officers don't suspect terrorism but are investigating whether she intentionally left the road. One person was critically injured Tuesday but is expected to survive. Ungricht says the other four victims suffered minor injuries.

The driver is described as a white woman who is 5-foot-5-inches tall and was wearing a red tank top and blue denim shorts. A passenger in the car stayed behind and co-operated with investigators.

Officers say they're searching for 37-year-old Shutney Lee Kyzer as a person of interest. A lawyer who previously represented her couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

